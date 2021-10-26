Richland One to Hold Virtual Fall Interview Day, Nov.13

Sponsored - Richland One will hold a virtual Fall Interview Day Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until noon. This event is specifically for those seeking employment as teachers, school-based instructional support, social workers and nurses.

School-based instructional support includes positions like media specialist, math coach, career and technical education instructional coach, instructional assistant, library clerk, bookkeeper, family engagement specialist and various other positions.

Certified participants should possess or be eligible for a South Carolina Teaching Certificate. All participants are asked to complete a Richland One application and register prior to the event. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Competitive salaries and benefits are just some of the many advantages to teaching in Richland One. Incentives include a $1,000 early signing bonus for math, science, and special education teachers.

For additional information, contact Richland One’s Office of Human Resources at (803) 231-7048 or www.richlandone.org/careers.