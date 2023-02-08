Richland One Pre-K Registration is Now Open!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Richland County School District One and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Richland County School District One, visit https://www.richlandone.org

Pre-kindergarten is an important preparation for kindergarten and beyond. Registration for Richland One’s free, full-day Pre-K programs for three- and four-year-old children is now open for the 2023-2024 school year.

The programs provide developmentally-appropriate teaching and learning opportunities that help prepare your child for kindergarten, which include:

· Social, emotional and academic awareness and growth

· Play, collaboration and exploration

· Cognitive, physical and emotional development using a viable curriculum

· Certified and passionate educators who are dedicated to their craft and overseeing the success of young children

Click here for more information about Pre-K registration. You can also contact Richland One’s Office of School Readiness and Prekindergarten Programs at 4K@richlandone.org or 803-799-9494.