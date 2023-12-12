Richland One Opens Application Period for Magnet Choice Programs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Richland County School District One and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Richland County School District One, visit https://www.richlandone.org.

Richland One is accepting applications for students to enroll in magnet choice programs for the 2024-2025 school year.

The application deadline is January 31, 2024. Parents will be notified in March if students are selected for the program of their choice.

Richland One’s magnet choice programs offer unique learning experiences for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The district’s programs include BLAST (Building Lasting Aerospace and STEAM Trajectories), Aerospace and National Defense, Montessori, Language Immersion, Medical Magnet Academy, Health Sciences Magnet, Richland One Middle College, Career Magnets and Virtual School Programs for students in grades K-5 and 6-12.

Richland One students are assigned to schools according to where they live. Parents may apply to enroll their children in a magnet program within the district through the choice program. All students who live in Richland One’s attendance zone are eligible for admission to the district’s magnet choice programs, unless the program is designated as one that is zoned for certain attendance areas.

Admission is based on successful completion of the application process, which may include attending an information session and meeting qualifying criteria. Additionally, some programs are lottery-based, which means that applying for a program does not guarantee admission.

Upon acceptance, students must transfer to the school chosen through the Registrar’s Office. Transportation is provided for the district’s career and language immersion magnet programs, the Montessori elementary zoned programs and the Montessori middle school program. For all other magnet choice programs, students must provide their own transportation.

Applications must be submitted through the Novus Choice portal. Some programs select participants using a computerized random selection process when there are more students and families interested in a particular magnet program than there are slots available.

Go to www.richlandone.org/domain to apply for and learn more about Richland One’s magnet choice programs.