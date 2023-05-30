Richland One to Hold Summer Job Fair

Sponsored - The 2023-2024 school year will be here before you know it, and Richland One is looking for more talented teachers and classified employees to join the team.

The district will hold its Summer Job Fair Thursday, June 15 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at C.A. Johnson High School’s gymnasium (2219 Barhamville Road, Columbia, SC 29204).

“We are hiring passionate, committed individuals for positions throughout the district. There are opportunities for growth, and the training and support you will receive in Richland One is second to none,” said Dr. Felicia Richardson, Richland One’s coordinator of recruitment and retention. “If you are looking to begin a career or for a career change, the Richland One Summer Job Fair is the place to be.”

Certified participants should possess or be eligible for a South Carolina teaching certificate. Newly hired certified teachers will receive a $2,000 signing bonus. Richland One also offers reimbursements for moving expenses and certification application costs.

Classified employment opportunities include food service workers, bus drivers, nurses, custodians, social workers and instructional assistants. Classified employees will be paid signing bonuses based on their department.

Click here to learn more about incentives offered to Richland One employees.

The deadline to register for the Job Fair is June 14. Click here to register. You are asked to complete a Richland One application before the event.

For more information about the Job Fair, contact Dr. Richardson at felicia.richardson@richlandone.org.