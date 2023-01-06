JOIN US FOR THE WINTER 2023 CERTIFIED AND CLASSIFIED CAREER FAIR!

JOIN US FOR THE WINTER 2023 CERTIFIED AND CLASSIFIED CAREER FAIR!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Richland County School District One and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Richland County School District One, visit https://www.richlandone.org/careers

Join us Saturday, January 28th, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM for the Richland County School District One Winter 2023 Certified and Classified Career Fair! The event will take place in the Keenan High School Gymnasium at 361 Pisgah Church Road, Columbia, SC 29203.

Classified Participants:

Food Service

Drivers

Custodians

Nurses

Master Social Workers

Instructional Assistants

Certified Participants:

Certified participants should possess or be eligible for a South Carolina Teaching Certificate.

*Please register for the Career Fair by submitting a Richland One application before the deadline.

Deadline for registration is Wednesday, January 25th, 2023.

Contact Dr. Felicia Richardson at felicia.richardson@richlandone.org or visit https://www.richlandone.org/careers for additional information.