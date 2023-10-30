Calling All Teachers!

Sponsored - If you’re a new teacher or an experienced teacher looking for a new start, now is the time to join the Richland One team.

Richland One’s Fall Teacher Job Fair will be held Saturday, November 11, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at St. Andrews Middle School (1231 Bluefield Drive, Columbia, South Carolina 29210). Click here to register.

“Richland One is committed to not only hiring the best and brightest teachers, but also retaining the innovative, knowledgeable teachers that we currently have in our district. If teachers desire a supportive, collaborative work environment, join the Richland One team!” said Dr. Felicia Richardson, Richland One’s coordinator of recruitment and retention.

Newly hired certified teachers will receive a $2,000 signing bonus. Richland One also offers reimbursements for moving expenses and certification application costs.

Click here to learn more about incentives offered to Richland One employees.

For more information about the Job Fair, contact Dr. Richardson at felicia.richardson@richlandone.org.