Calling All Teachers!

Sponsored - The start of the 2023-2024 school year is quickly approaching, and Richland One is looking for more talented teachers to join its team.

Richland One’s Spring Teacher Job Fair will be held Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Dreher High School (3319 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205).

“Richland One is the place for forward-thinking, passionate individuals who want to contribute to a school district that values employees, students, families, and the community,” said Dr. Felicia Richardson, Richland One’s coordinator of recruitment and retention. “We support our staff and provide opportunities for career growth and development. With 52 schools and centers, Richland One can provide you with just the right fit.”

Newly hired certified teachers will receive a $2,000 signing bonus. Richland One also offers reimbursements for moving expenses and certification application costs.

Click here to learn more about incentives offered to Richland One employees.

The deadline to register for the Job Fair is Thursday, March 30. Click here to register.

For more information about the Job Fair, contact Dr. Richardson at felicia.richardson@richlandone.org.