Play With Purpose in The Drive Golf Tournament benefiting Prisma Health Cancer Institute-Columbia

For 32 years, generous donors have helped advance cancer care in the Midlands through their support of Prisma Health Midlands Foundation’s annual golf tournament. The 2022 tournament—The Drive— presented by Aflac, will be held April 11-29 at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in Blythewood, S.C.

Golfers are invited to play with purpose! Proceeds from the 2022 tournament will help fund a da Vinci® Xi Robotic Surgical System, in support of Prisma Health Cancer Institute—Columbia’s cancer surgery program. Robotic surgery is quickly becoming the new standard of care because it’s minimally invasive, resulting in shorter hospital stays and easier, faster recovery.

Once registered through TheDriveColumbia.org, golf foursomes will schedule a convenient time to play a round of golf at Cobblestone Park Golf Club between April 11th and April 29th, 2022. Each golfer will receive a golf shirt, a light lunch and a swag bag. Multiple sponsorship opportunities are available, and many include a golf team of four. When registering, mulligans and kick and throws can be added, as well as a chance to enter the Grip Game. One winner of the Grip Game will receive a Polar Bear backpack cooler and one for a friend, along with premium adult beverages. Anyone who enters the Grip Game must be 21 years old or older.

“The Drive gives golfers an opportunity to get out on the beautiful golf course at Cobblestone Park and to play with purpose,” said Kristin Hudson, dir., Events and Cancer Services, at Prisma Health Midlands Foundation. “The support our sponsors and golfers give us through The Drive is making an incredibly positive impact on those facing cancer in our community. More than $4.6 million in proceeds has helped advance cancer care at Prisma Health Cancer Institute—Columbia for more than three decades.”

To select a sponsorship level, register to play golf, enter the Grip Game and more, visit TheDriveColumbia.org.