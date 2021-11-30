Adopt and Save Lives!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pawmetto Lifeline and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pawmetto Lifeline, visit pawmettolifeline.org.

Give the gift of a forever home this holiday season by adopting a homeless pet from Pawmetto Lifeline, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit animal rescue organization, right here in Columbia, SC.

Why is it important to adopt, not shop? Adoption is a gift to all, and here’s why!

It is a gift to the homeless pet you are adopting. This may seem obvious, but each dog or cat at Pawmetto Lifeline waits patiently for the day their forever family arrives to take them home. Whether that wait is — 1 month or 1 year — every pet that calls Pawmetto Lifeline their “temporary home” is given the time and care needed while they await an adopter.

It is a gift to you and your family! The joy and companionship a pet can provide (all year round!) is unmatched. No present can compare to the true gift that keeps on giving.

It is also a gift to your community. South Carolina is working hard to become “No-Kill South Carolina”, which means no homeless pet will be euthanized in a shelter because of space or a treatable medical issue. Adopting an animal gets our state one step closer to this goal.

Since our doors have opened, Pawmetto Lifeline has taken in over 56,000 homeless pets. Every day we strive towards a future where no pet is euthanized for being homeless. We do this by focusing on four core values: adoption, medical, rescue collaboration, and education.

We understand not every person or family is able to adopt this holiday season. But this holiday season you can double your impact by donating and an anonymous donor will match every dollar given between now and December 31, 2021! So give the gift of life by adopting or donating! Make a donation to Pawmetto Lifeline at pawmettolifeline.org.

Thank you from the Pawmetto Lifeline Board of Trustees, volunteers, staff and our furry companion pets. Happy Holidays!