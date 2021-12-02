Donate Today and Help PAALS empower Children and Adults

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS) and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about PAALS, visit https://www.paals.org.

Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS) trains service dogs for people with disabilities who live in South Carolina and parts of North Carolina and Georgia. The charity also trains facility and companion dogs and sponsors animal-assisted educational, therapeutic and recreational activities.

The only organization in South Carolina accredited by the gold-standard Assistance Dogs International, PAALS trains each dog for two years at a cost of around $40,000 per dog. Its staff and supporters raise the money to train and provide the dogs at no charge to qualifying children and adults with physical, intellectual and emotional disabilities who yearn to live more independently.

PAALS assistance dogs can perform many helpful tasks for their human teammate. They can retrieve and pick up dropped items, help clients balance when moving from wheelchair to bed, remove clothes from a dryer, and help a person tug off their shoes, jacket and pants. They can open and close doors and cabinets, awaken a person from nightmares, and use their paws and body weight to put calming pressure on a person’s legs or feet when the person is feeling anxious. The dogs learn more than 70 specific cues in all.

Not only do PAALS dogs serve individuals, but they are also working in many important facilities, including:

Public school classrooms and libraries

Prisma Children’s Hospital

Counseling services

Rehabilitation and long-term care facilities

Ministries and charities, and

The S.C. Department of Corrections Office of Victims Services and the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.

Primarily a volunteer-powered non-profit, PAALS is, in truth, a community labor of love. The few professional dog instructors on staff train volunteers to serve as weekend fosters, and they, in turn, help train the dogs in a home setting and accompany the dogs on training outings throughout the week.

Even dogs that don’t graduate (usually due to a health issue or a behavioral quirk) are placed with families where there is either a person with a disability or a veteran/first responder.

Founded in 2006, PAALS was named an Angel Charity several years ago by the S.C. Secretary of State for its careful, wise use and management of donor funds. PAALS has also been named a Top-Rated Nonprofit by Great NonProfits.com.

To become a part of the PAALS community, you’re invited to volunteer at paals.org/support-us or donate at paals.org/donate.

Thank you for whatever you are able to do, and Happy Holidays!