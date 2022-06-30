Bringing Mental Wellness to the Midlands!

Sponsored - Mental illness has a devastating effect on our community. 1 in 5 Adults in America experience mental illness! And over 10,000 people right here in the Midlands are dealing with a severe mental illness. Our Place of Hope can make a difference in our community as we join together to impact people’s lives.

Join us at the Mental Wellness Matters Gala, Tuesday July 19th at 5:30 p.m. at 1208 Washington Place. The keynote speaker will be Jack Yatsko, Chief Operating Officer for Clubhouse International. RSVP at ourplaceofhope.org/gala.

Our Place of Hope is joining Clubhouse International to provide a restorative environment model that is proven and time-tested for helping people with mental illness. They are working to provide a place like a clubhouse (not an institution) where people with mental illness can come and feel welcome, can feel like they belong, and actively grow and develop into living a purposeful life in our community.

Our Place of Hope strives to provide people diagnosed with mental illness a stable warm and inviting environment. It will be a supportive, encouraging, and non-judgmental place that will include opportunities for employment, educational advancement, achievement of personal goals and integration into the community.

Our Place of Hope is much more than simply a program or a social service – It’s a community of people who are working together toward a common goal…. Mental Wellness!

For more information and how you can make a difference, go to OurPlaceofHope.org, or call 803-846-5575.