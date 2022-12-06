The Mungo Homes Foundation is Proud to Announce the 2022 Week of Giving

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mungo Homes Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mungo Homes Foundation, visit https://www.mungo.com/foundation

The Mungo Homes Foundation is proud to announce the second annual Week of Giving, which took place, this week, December 5th – 9th throughout all nine Markets in which Mungo builds. With a tradition of holiday giving, the Mungo Homes Foundation will coordinate check presentations while Team Members perform company-allotted volunteer hours with a mission of “empowering community” during the Week of Giving. Week of Giving recipients were nominated by local Mungo Team Members and selected by each local Mungo Homes Foundation Board of Advisors based on qualifying criteria.

This year the Mungo Homes Foundation Advisory Board in Columbia is pleased to support the following charities:

A $15,000 check was presented to Reconciliation Ministries Thursday, December 8th, a platform that enables those suffering from addiction and aid in hope, healing and reconciliation. The address for the check presentation is 116 Beatty Downs Road Columbia, 29210.

Family Promise was presented a $15,000 check on Wednesday, December 7th to further their mission to end family homelessness. The address of the check presentation is 1333 Omarest Drive Columbia, SC.

Emmanuwheel will be presented a $3,000 check Friday, December 9th for supplies and costs of ramps built for the week. In addition, Mungo team members will use company-allotted volunteer hours to build these ramps during the Week of Giving for those who are immobile and cannot afford wheelchair ramps. The check donation address is 541 Sherwood Drive Lexington, SC 29073.

About the Mungo Homes Foundation

The Mungo Homes Foundation was established in 2021 with the sole mission of improving the communities in which Mungo builds by providing economic, educational, health, housing, and emergency hardship support for events such as natural disasters. A portion of each home sold is contributed to the Foundation and is invested in the local community of that home.

Charitable organizations may be considered by invitation only.

To serve so that others are empowered to thrive.

(Mungo Homes Mission Statement)