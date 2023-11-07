Micalline Makeover Monday!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Micalline and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Micalline, visit https://micalline.com.

Whether building a new house or looking for ways to refresh a current home, a dream kitchen or luxurious bathroom are high on many homeowners’ lists. But with nearly endless options for countertops, vanities, showers, and tubs, making the best choices can quickly become overwhelming. That is where Micalline Kitchen & Bath Surfaces comes in.

Tired of cleaning grout?

Micalline shower systems are free of grout and are built to be leak-free. They are easy to clean, mold/mildew resistant and shatter resistant. Wall options include groutless tiles, Quartz, Kornerstone and their original Micalline cultured marble.

Need durable countertops?

Micalline fabricates and installs countertops that are heat, stain and scratch resistant at a reasonable price. Surface options include Granite, Marble, Quartz, Quartzite and Kornerstone.

Ask your contractor, designer, or builder about Micalline surface options for your project.

Save $500 off your first order with code: WISTV

Micalline Kitchen & Bath Surfaces was founded in Columbia more than a half-century ago by Louis Williams. Jr, an Army veteran who started a tile business. Williams soon saw a need for a product without the limitations of tile and the expense of natural stone and invented Micalline, a cultured marble manufactured with resin and marble dust.

“Micalline has revolutionized the industry,” says current owner Elvis Eswara, who came to Columbia to pursue an MBA at the University of South Carolina and bought the company in 2019 from Williams’ family. “It’s nonporous, so it’s resistant to mold, mildew, and water; it’s easy to clean, there’s no grout, and it’s shatter-resistant and durable — 15 times stronger than natural marble.”

Micalline is available in 20 colors for tubs, showers, vanity tops, or wall cladding and comes with a lifetime warranty, Eswara adds.

The options don’t end there. In 2007, the company expanded to natural stone fabrication and installation, including granite, marble, quartz, and quartzite. “We’re one of the top stone fabricators and installers in the region,” Eswara says. “Granite is the most durable countertop material available because it’s resistant to mold, dampness, heat, scratches, and most stains when sealed and maintained properly. Quartz is also resistant to bacteria, mold, and mildew. And both stone products are available in an array of colors and surface finishes.”

The company has continued to bring value to its customers through innovation and partnerships. Eswara an architect himself sees sintered stone as the surface of the next decade and has invested in proprietary fabrication techniques for their Kornerstone product line which is heat, stain, scratch, and acid resistant, making it ideal for countertops, showers, and fireplace surrounds.

Kornerstone also is compatible with Invisacook, a revolutionary product that allows homeowners to cook directly on their countertops. “With Invisacook, invisible induction burners are placed underneath your countertop surface and only get hot when they’re turned on,” Eswara explains. “This allows for extra countertop space when they’re not in use. Only the contents in the pot are heated while the countertop remains at room temperature. It’s very safe because there’s no flame and no grease, and it’s easy to clean.”

Invisacook surfaces can also be controlled remotely using a smartphone, Eswara says. “You can be sitting in your living room or upstairs changing diapers and control the cooktop.” Micalline Surfaces is the only authorized Invisacook dealer in the Midlands.

The company is also a leader in barrier-free, ADA-friendly shower systems, Eswara says. “We specialize in curb-less, roll-in, and ramped-entry showers. And we offer a no-leak guarantee.

For those who need help navigating the myriad of options for kitchens and baths, the company offers custom design services for homeowners and commercial contractors, with expert guidance from the type of surface to color schemes.

“In addition to homeowners, we encourage architects, designers, contractors, realtors, plumbers, and other trade partners to work with us as their dedicated surfaces specialist,” Eswara says. “No matter the quantity or how tight the deadline, we guarantee our customers on-time delivery, unmatched quality, and the best prices in the industry, whether you’re remodeling a small bathroom or building hotels, dormitories, hospitals, or schools.”

The company will ship samples to customers outside the Columbia area. All Micalline Kitchen & Bath products and services are backed by warranties. Estimates are free, and in-house financing is available for qualified applicants, with discounts for senior citizens, teachers, military personnel, and first responders. “We’re a local company offering premium surfaces at a reasonable price,” Eswara says. “We want to be your first choice.”

Save $500 off your first order with code: WISTV

Learn more about Micalline Kitchen & Bath at info@micalline.com, call (803) 783-5110, or visit the company’s showroom at 1717 Pineview Drive in Columbia.