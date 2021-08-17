Who stands as a Knight of the Blind in the Crusade Against Darkness?

Who stands as a Knight of the Blind in the Crusade Against Darkness?

You do, when you support Lions Vision Services.

Sponsored - Like a lot of people, Fernando had a rough 2020.

Dealing with the effects of COVID-19 and managing dialysis treatments were very challenging. Then Fernando found out that he was suffering from Diabetic Retinopathy.

While initial symptoms can be very mild, if left untreated it can lead to blindness. Unfortunately, Fernando did not have the health insurance or the savings to pay for the eye surgery he needed. A dark year was getting darker for Fernando…

Since 1922 South Carolinians have been coming together to serve the Palmetto State through Lions Clubs. In 1925 their focus became vision and hearing services following Helen Keller’s challenge to be “Knights of the Blind” in the crusade against darkness at the International Convention.

For the next 43 years Lions continued to help the blind and visually impaired in South Carolina and advocate for them at a time when public perception and prejudices viewed them as incapable, but there was a need to do more.

In 1969 South Carolina Lions created the organization that is today Lions Vision Services (LVS): a statewide nonprofit dedicated to empowering the blind and visually impaired in under-served communities to live safe, meaningful, and fulfilling lives.

Today LVS offers a range of programs and services such as affordable eye surgeries, low vision equipment, eyeglasses, vision screenings, and hearing aids to low-income South Carolina residents who apply for need-based financial assistance. These services transform lives.

Vision health is seldom defined as an “essential service,” yet our sight is absolutely essential to our quality of life, safety, economic security, and general health and well-being. Vision health encompasses 4 main priorities: vision loss prevention through regular vision screenings, eye health education, sight saving surgeries, and vision rehabilitation services following a diagnosis of irreversible vision impairment. LVS services address these priorities.

For Fernando, this meant that LVS was able to pay for the laser surgery he so desperately needed to save his sight. When you give to LVS you are giving the gift of sight to people across the state just like Fernando who have nowhere else to turn .

Your gift is the last line of defense against blindness in poverty.

Whether you can give $10 a month or $10,000 a year, your gift will provide the effective intervention required to save sight and stop the doubling of vision impairment in our state – a crisis that will become a reality by 2030 if we don’t act now .

When you give to LVS, you help people like Fernando to see again, keep their job, see their family, stay independent, and live a meaningful life. Your gift is the gift of hope, and we all need hope right now.

Please consider a monthly or a one-time gift to LVS today and give online through our website at lionsvisionservices.org or by texting “sightfirst” to 44321.

Learn more about the impact of your gift by listening to Fernando’s testimonial on our YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/b6MiLRZ-3ag.

Take action today and you too can answer Helen Keller’s century-old call to be a Knight of the Blind in our Crusade Against Darkness!