Make Eye Health a Priority for World Sight Day!

Sponsored - World Sight Day (WSD) is an international day of awareness, held annually on the second Thursday of October to focus attention on the global issue of eye health. This year World Sight Day falls on 14th October 2021.

Eye health impacts education, employment, quality of life, poverty and so many other aspects of our daily lives. Adequate eye health is essential for sustainable communities.

This WSD Lions Vision Services is co-hosting a Lunch & Learn session with Greenville CAN and The Barbara Stone Foundation from 12:00-1:00pm at the Kroc Center in Greenville, SC. During the event LVS President & CEO, Daniel Prohaska, will talk about how LVS works to eliminate preventable blindness and deliver resources to the blind and visually impaired.

The event will include the presentation of a Proclamation signed by Governor Henry McMaster that proclaims October 14, 2021 World Sight Day and encourages all South Carolinians to recognize the vital role eye health plays in a brighter future and improved quality of life.

This is a free event open to the public, however registration is required. You can register online at Lionsvision.org or at www.greenvillecan.org/lunch-and-learn-series. Lunch will be generously provided by Carolina Drive In.

LVS invites everyone to take three sight-saving steps for themselves, for others and for their communities:

We are honored to recognize Congressman Jeff Duncan and Congressman Ralph Norman who have already pledged to join the CVC. Please thank them for their support of vision and eye health.

Almost everyone will need access to eyecare services during their lifetime, and 90% of all vision loss is preventable or treatable. Use this year’s World Sight Day to show your love for your eyes and make eye health a priority for you and your community!