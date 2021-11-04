Learn More About Eye Health at Our Free Virtual Event

Sponsored - Register now for the next installment in our virtual event series.

Education and awareness are essential tools to use as we work to create a vibrant community in which preventable blindness is eliminated, the blind and visually impaired have the resources necessary to live fulfilling lives, and public perception recognizes the potential and dignity of every blind and visually impaired person.

In promoting this education and awareness, LVS is hosting a virtual event on Monday, November 15th at 12:00pm on the topic of “The Intersection of Vision Health & Public Health in a Post-Covid World” and invites you to join us in learning, growing, and advocating for vision health for all.

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly changed our healthcare system at the beginning of a decade during which the number of blind and visually impaired persons will double without effective intervention. Join us for a timely conversation amongst leaders in the eye health, public health, and nonprofit sectors on how we can partner to solve these challenges in the years ahead. Our panelist will include Dr. Oscar Kuruvilla, Scott Reinhardt, and Daniel Prohaska.

Eye Health

Dr. Oscar Kuruvilla is an ophthalmologist at The Eye and Laser Center in Lancaster, South Carolina. He attended Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH, where he graduated with honors with B.A. degrees in Biology and Psychology. From there he moved south to Columbus, OH and completed medical school at The Ohio State University. He finished his internship and residency in Ophthalmology at the Henry Ford Hospital in Michigan where he served as Chief Resident. His areas of interest and specialized training include diabetic eye disease, macular degeneration, with additional training in uveitis. In addition, he practices general ophthalmology with a special interest in cataract surgery.

Public Health

Scott Reinhardt is vice president for network and business development for Atrium Health. Atrium is a not-for-profit healthcare system operating more than 45 hospitals in the Carolinas and Georgia. The system has 65,000 employees and more than 2,000 medical providers. Scott oversees developing Atrium’s network and working with partner organizations across its service area with an emphasis on access and sustainability. The company recently embarked on an effort to improve health care and access in rural areas of the state. Scott has a bachelor’s degree in professional accountancy and an MBA, both from Mississippi State University. He earned a master’s in health care administration from the University of North Carolina.

Nonprofits

Daniel Prohaska leads Lions Vision Services as President and Chief Executive Officer, overseeing program service delivery in all 46 South Carolina Counties, setting, and implementing the strategic vision for the organization, along with the Board, and leading the organization’s fundraising and external affairs. He is the fifth and youngest CEO in the organization’s more than 50-year history. He holds a Masters Degree in Philanthropy and Development and the Certified Fund Raising Executive certification from CFRE International.

This is a free event open to the public, however registration is required. You can register online at www.lionsvisionservices.org or through Zoom.

Event Details: