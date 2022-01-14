Lexington Two Teacher Recruitment Fair is Jan. 25

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lexington Two and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lexington Two, visit lex2.org.

Lexington Two is inviting teachers to attend its in-person Teacher Recruitment Fair on Tuesday afternoon, January 25.

The district is offering a $2,500 signing bonus for new teacher hires in middle and high school English, math, science and social studies; special education; and foreign language.

The fair is set for 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Lexington Two Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Blvd., Cayce. Participants will have the opportunity to meet and talk with administrators from the district’s schools and educational programs.

Lexington Two offers small class sizes, flexible support programs, competitive salaries, state benefits and mentoring programs. The district’s 14 schools are located in Lexington County, one of the state’s fastest growing, in the communities of Cayce, West Columbia, Springdale, South Congaree and Pine Ridge. The district is minutes from the state capital of Columbia.

Pre-register today for the Teacher Recruitment Fair by visiting lex2.org and selecting the Employment tab at the top of the page, or scanning the QR code with this story.

Living Here: FAQs on Lexington Two and the Columbia area

Register here for the January 25 Teacher Recruitment Fair.