Today is Lexington Two Career Fair: walk-ins welcome

Sponsored - From 4-6 p.m. today (May 3), stop by Lexington Two’s Education Career Fair and check out job opportunities for the 2022-2023 school year. Walk-ins are welcome.
The fair is at the Lexington Two Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Blvd. in Cayce, off the 12th Street Extension.
The school district has a number of career opportunities in key areas, among them:
Teachers
Teacher assistants
School counselors
School librarians
School nurses
Bus drivers
Substitute teachers
Office support staff
Maintenance technicians
Speech language pathologists
School psychologists
Lexington Two offers competitive salaries, state benefits, flexible support programs, paid training and holidays, and more. Ask about our $2,500 teacher signing bonus.
The district’s 14 schools are in the Lexington County communities of Cayce, West Columbia, Springdale, South Congaree and Pine Ridge.