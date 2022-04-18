Today is Lexington Two Career Fair: walk-ins welcome

Sponsored - From 4-6 p.m. today (May 3), stop by Lexington Two’s Education Career Fair and check out job opportunities for the 2022-2023 school year. Walk-ins are welcome.

The fair is at the Lexington Two Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Blvd. in Cayce, off the 12th Street Extension.

The school district has a number of career opportunities in key areas, among them:

Teachers

Teacher assistants

School counselors

School librarians

School nurses

Bus drivers

Substitute teachers

Office support staff

Maintenance technicians

Speech language pathologists

School psychologists

Lexington Two offers competitive salaries, state benefits, flexible support programs, paid training and holidays, and more. Ask about our $2,500 teacher signing bonus.

The district’s 14 schools are in the Lexington County communities of Cayce, West Columbia, Springdale, South Congaree and Pine Ridge.