Lexington Two Career Fair May 3rd

Sponsored - Register today for Lexington Two’s Education Career Fair, set for Tuesday, May 3. The school district has a number of career opportunities in key areas for the 2022-2023 school year, among them:

Teachers

Teacher assistants

School counselors

School librarians

School nurses

Bus drivers

Substitute teachers

Office support staff

Maintenance technicians

Speech language pathologists

School psychologists

The career fair is scheduled for 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Lexington Two Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Blvd. in Cayce, off the 12th Street Extension. Register today at lex2.org by clicking the button on the home page.

Lexington Two offers competitive salaries, state benefits, flexible support programs, paid training and holidays, and more. Ask about the $2,500 teacher signing bonus.

The district’s 14 schools are in the Lexington County communities of Cayce, West Columbia, Springdale, South Congaree and Pine Ridge.