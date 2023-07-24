September Events at The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater

Sponsored - Get ready for the September 2023 season of events at The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater!

We’re hosting a variety of different events, including rock, alternative, pop, country, and rhythm and blues concerts. Plus other special events including festivals!

There’s something here for everyone! Along with plenty of parking, food, and refreshments.

The September 2023 calendar includes:

September 7, 2023 – Icehouse Live: CATS

September 8, 2023 – Rocket Man

September 14, 2023 – Icehouse Live: Swinging Medallions

September 15, 2023 – Sister Hazel

September 21, 2023 – Icehouse Live: Root Doctors

September 28, 2023 – Icehouse Live: Under the Sun

For more information and tickets. visit icehouseamphitheater.com.