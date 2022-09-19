October Events at the Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater

October Events at the Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater

Sponsored - Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater 2022 Calendar of Events

Get ready for the 2022 season of events at The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater!

We’re hosting many varieties of events, including rock, alternative, pop, country, rhythm and blues concerts. Plus, other special events including festivals!

There’s something here for everyone! Along with plenty of parking, food, and refreshments.

Our October 2022 calendar includes:

October 6, 2022, Lexington Live “The Tams”

October 7, 2022, Resurrection

October 8, 2022, Resurrection

October 13, 2022, Lexington Live “The Root Doctors”

October 22, 2022, Movie Night “The Adams Family”

October 29, 2022, Movie Night “Ghostbusters: Afterlife

For more information and tickets. visit icehouseamphitheater.com.