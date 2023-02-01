May Events at The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater, visit https://icehouseamphitheater.com
Get ready for the May 2023 season of events at The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater!
We’re hosting a variety of different events, including rock, alternative, pop, country, and rhythm and blues concerts. Plus other special events including festivals!
There’s something here for everyone! Along with plenty of parking, food, and refreshments.
The May 2023 calendar includes:
- May 4, 2023 - Lexington Live: The Root Doctors
- May 11, 2023 - Lexington Live: Tokyo Joe
- May 13, 2023 - Wine Walk
- May 18, 2023 - Lexington Live: Mighty Kicks
- May 19, 2023 - The Best of Everything, A Tribute to Tom Petty
- May 20, 2023 - Market at Icehouse
- May 25, 2023 - Lexington Live: Whiskey Run
- May 27, 2023 - Market at Icehouse
For more information and tickets. visit icehouseamphitheater.com.