May Events at The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater

Get ready for the May 2023 season of events at The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater!

We’re hosting a variety of different events, including rock, alternative, pop, country, and rhythm and blues concerts. Plus other special events including festivals!

There’s something here for everyone! Along with plenty of parking, food, and refreshments.

The May 2023 calendar includes:

May 4, 2023 - Lexington Live: The Root Doctors

May 11, 2023 - Lexington Live: Tokyo Joe

May 13, 2023 - Wine Walk

May 18, 2023 - Lexington Live: Mighty Kicks

May 19, 2023 - The Best of Everything , A Tribute to Tom Petty

May 20, 2023 - Market at Icehouse

May 25, 2023 - Lexington Live: Whiskey Run

May 27, 2023 - Market at Icehouse

For more information and tickets. visit icehouseamphitheater.com.