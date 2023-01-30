The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater Returns for the 2023 Season!

Sponsored - Get ready to kick off the 2023 season of events at The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater!

We’re hosting a variety of different events, including rock, alternative, pop, country, and rhythm and blues concerts. Plus other special events including festivals!

There’s something here for everyone! Along with plenty of parking, food, and refreshments.

The Spring 2023 calendar includes:

March 31, 2023 - Celtic Concert

April 6, 2023 - Lexington Live: Under the Sun

April 13, 2023 - Lexington Live: High Jacked

April 14, 2023 - Cody Webb

April 20, 2023 - Lexington Live: Vinyl Junkies

April 27, 2023 - Lexington Live: Prettier Than Matt

April 28 and 29, 2023 - On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

For more information and tickets. visit icehouseamphitheater.com.