The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater Presents: Snowball Festival 2022!

Sponsored - Mark your calendar for this year’s Lexington Snowball Festival at the Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater! Festivities will be held from December 1st - December 4th, 2022.

It’s fun for the whole family! Events and festivities include a snowball craft fair, carol lighting for the town of Lexington’s Christmas tree, Christmas movies, a snowball carnival with rides, a s’mores station, face painting, a balloon artist, and letters to Santa.

The Snowball Festival concludes with the Lexington Snowball Christmas Parade, taking place from 3-5 PM on Main Street in Lexington, SC.

For more information visit icehouseamphitheater.com.