Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater 2022 Calendar of Events

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lexington Icehouse Ampitheater and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lexington Icehouse Ampitheater, visit https://icehouseamphitheater.com/.

Get ready for the 2022 season of events at The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater.

There will be many different varieties of events to include rock, alternative, pop, country, rhythm and blues concerts. Other special events that will include festivals.

Something for everyone. Plenty of parking, food and refreshments.

April 2022 calendar includes,

April 7, 2022, Lexington Live Featuring the Vinyl Junkies.

April 14, 2022, Lexington Live Featuring the Mighty Kicks.

April 21, 2022, Lexington Live Featuring Too Much Sylvia.

April 28, 2022, Lexington Live Featuring Under the Sun.

April 29, 2022, On the Border the Ultimate Eagles Tribute.

For more information and tickets visit icehouseamphitheater.com