Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater 2022 Calendar of Events

Get ready for the 2022 season of events at The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater.

There will be many different varieties of events to include rock, alternative, pop, country, rhythm and blues concerts. Other special events that will include festivals.

Something for everyone. Plenty of parking, food and refreshments.

May 2022 calendar includes,

May 5, 2022, Lexington Live Featuring the Root Doctors.

May 7, 2022, Wine Walk

May 12, 2022, Lexington Live Featuring Whiskey Run.

May 19, 2022, Lexington Live Featuring the Big Time Band.

May 20, 2022, The Best of Everything. A tribute to Tom Petty.

May 26, 2022, Lexington Live Featuring the Tokyo Joe.

May 27, 2022, Yacht Rock Review.

For more information and tickets visit icehouseamphitheater.com