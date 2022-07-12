Get Ready for The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater July Events

Get Ready for The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater July Events

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater, visit https://icehouseamphitheater.com/.

Get ready for the 2022 season of events at The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater.

There will be many different varieties of events to include rock, alternative, pop, country, rhythm and blues concerts. Other special events that will include festivals.

Something for everyone. Plenty of parking, food and refreshments.

July 2022 calendar includes,

July 1, 2022, Independence Day Celebration

July 23, 2022, Sister Hazel

Every Saturday in July from 9a-1p, Market at Icehouse.

For more information and tickets visit icehouseamphitheater.com