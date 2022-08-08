Get Ready for The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater August Events

Get ready for the 2022 season of events at The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater!

We’re hosting many varieties of events, including rock, alternative, pop, country, rhythm and blues concerts. Plus other special events including festivals!

There’s something here for everyone! Along with plenty of parking, food and refreshments.

Our August 2022 calendar includes:

August 5th and 6th: Rock of Ages

August 11th - 13th: Rock of Ages

August 20th: For the Love of Hops Craft Beer Festival

August 25th: Taylor Ingle Benefit Concert

August 26th: Coddle Creek Blue Grass

Events are held every Saturday in August from 9a-1p, Market at Icehouse.

For more information and tickets visit icehouseamphitheater.com.