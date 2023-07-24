August Events at The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater

Sponsored - Get ready for the August 2023 season of events at The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater!

We’re hosting a variety of different events, including rock, alternative, pop, country, and rhythm and blues concerts. Plus other special events including festivals!

There’s something here for everyone! Along with plenty of parking, food, and refreshments.

The August 2023 calendar includes:

August 11, 2023 – ERA Battle of the Bands

August 18, 2023 – Eddie Montgomery

August 26, 2023 – For the Love of Hops

August 31, 2023 – Icehouse Live: The Hitman

For more information and tickets. visit icehouseamphitheater.com.