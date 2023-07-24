August Events at The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater

Sponsored - Get ready for the August 2023 season of events at The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater!
We’re hosting a variety of different events, including rock, alternative, pop, country, and rhythm and blues concerts. Plus other special events including festivals!
There’s something here for everyone! Along with plenty of parking, food, and refreshments.
The August 2023 calendar includes:
- August 11, 2023 – ERA Battle of the Bands
- August 18, 2023 – Eddie Montgomery
- August 26, 2023 – For the Love of Hops
- August 31, 2023 – Icehouse Live: The Hitman
For more information and tickets. visit icehouseamphitheater.com.