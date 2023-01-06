Register now for Lexington Two’s Teacher Fair on January 24th!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lexington County School District Two and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lexington County School District Two, visit www.lex2.org.

WEST COLUMBIA, SC – Register today for Lexington School District Two’s Teacher Fair, set for 4pm-6pm Tuesday, January 24. The school district has a number of career opportunities in key areas for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district will once again offer a $2,500 signing bonus for new teacher hires for 2023-2024 in middle and high school English, math, science, and social studies; special education; ESOL; and foreign language.

Lexington Two works to provide educators with support to be successful, including:

Mentor programs and coaches

Small class sizes

Academic coaches to support student and classroom learning

Flexible support programs

Money to purchase classroom supplies and materials

Collaborative opportunities with educators at your school and across the district

Competitive salaries above the state average, as well as state benefits

Teacher candidates will have the opportunity to meet and talk with administrators from Lexington Two schools and educational programs, and potentially receive a contract for an offer of employment.

The Teacher Fair will be held at the Lexington Two Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Blvd., Cayce. Register at https://forms.gle/wF4UjSEF21Eb24WZ6.

Lexington Two offers small-town warmth, yet it is just minutes from the bustling state capital. The district’s 14 schools are in the Lexington County communities of Cayce, West Columbia, Springdale, South Congaree and Pine Ridge.

VIDEO: Searching for the right place to teach? Here’s why you should choose Lexington Two.