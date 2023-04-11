Register for Lexington Two’s Career Expo on May 2

Lexington Two Hiring for All Positions at Career Expo on May 2

Sponsored - Register today for Lexington School District Two’s Career Expo, set for Tuesday, May 2.

The Lexington County school district has a variety of career opportunities for the 2023-2024 school year, among them:

· School nurse

· Nurse substitute

· Bus driver

· Food service

· Custodian

· Office support staff

· Maintenance technician

· Occupational therapist

· Physical therapist

· Social worker

· Interpreter

· Teacher

· Teacher assistant

· Substitute teacher

· Homebound teacher

· Shadow

The Lexington Two Career Expo is scheduled for 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Lexington Two Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Blvd. in Cayce, off the 12th Street Extension. Register today at lex2.org by clicking the button on the home page.

Lexington Two offers competitive salaries, state benefits, flexible support programs, paid training and holidays, and more.

The district’s 14 schools are in the Lexington County communities of Cayce, West Columbia, Springdale, South Congaree, and Pine Ridge.

