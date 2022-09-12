If You Have an Aging or Unhealthy Loved One and You Need Answers on What You Should Be Doing, Life Care Planning May Be Your Answer.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of LawyerLisa and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about LawyerLisa, visit https://www.lawyerlisa.com

More and more adult children are being thrust into caregiver roles every day. As our parents and family members age, they may need assistance with the activities of daily living. It may not be safe for them to stay home alone for long periods of time, or maybe not at all. Their next of kin often bear the burden of handling day-to-day financials, health care decision-making, and even hands-on care.

There are so many things to consider and plan for when fulfilling this role. Some of the common concerns that arise are:

Can my loved one stay at home with assistance or do they need to move to a facility?

I can’t keep providing care to my loved one at this rate, I need some help.

How do I find quality caregivers and facilities when needed?

My loved one’s finances may not pay for the care they need, what are my options?

Is my loved one entitled to any additional monthly income or government benefits? How do I increase my chances of a quick approval if I apply for benefits?

How should I be managing my loved one’s assets? What am I allowed to do? What am I supposed to be doing?

What should I do with my loved one’s real estate and vehicle?

Is there a way to protect my loved one’s assets?

What else should I be doing that I don’t know about?

Traditionally, elder law has focused on assisting clients with planning for and addressing

the legal considerations that are unique to older adults. This includes some components of

financial planning, estate planning, and asset preservation. For example, a traditional elder law

firm might help a client by preparing wills and powers of attorney and helping them qualify for Medicaid.

Life Care Planning, on the other hand, takes a significantly more holistic approach to this traditional elder law paradigm by introducing the goal of promoting good health and quality of life for the chronically ill or disabled senior. A Life Care Planning firm is more than just legal staff. They are a team of professionals with a variety of experience working with and advocating for the elderly that assist clients by addressing both their current and future health care needs. This includes assisting the elderly and their families with locating quality care, monitoring the care that is being provided on an ongoing basis, whether that be in the home or in a facility, and identifying available resources to pay for such care. These services are provided by an “Elder Care Coordinator” who works closely with legal staff to ensure that the client’s legal, financial, and personal care needs are always being met. This means that the Elder Care Coordinator’s role in serving clients is ongoing and evolves as the client’s needs evolve. For example, a client may engage a Life Care Planning firm’s service when they are only beginning to experience health difficulties. In this case, they may be receiving limited care in the home from outside providers, or perhaps even no care at all other than from family members. At this stage the focus may be on locating quality in-home care providers and ensuring the accessibility and safety of the client’s home. It may also mean planning ahead financially in case they do need to move to a facility in the future. As the client’s condition worsens and their required level of care increases, the Elder Care Coordinator may shift to vetting facilities, locating available resources to pay for increased care costs, and ensuring that the client’s needs are being met by the facility and its staff on an ongoing basis. The peace of mind that these services provide to Life Care Planning clients and their families is incomparable. It can also relieve a lot of stress and worry from the family who would otherwise be navigating this all alone.

If you think you or a loved one could benefit from Life Care Planning services, the attorneys and Elder Care Coordinators at LawyerLisa invite you to schedule a consultation to discuss your situation. We can be reached by phone at (803)563-5163, by email at LCP@LawyerLisa.com, or on our website at https://www.LawyerLisa.com/lcp