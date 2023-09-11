USC Symphony Orchestra Presents: Portraits in Garnet and Blue

(Анастасия Гевко - )

The Koger Center for the Arts is proud to host the University of South Carolina School of Music’s Symphony Orchestra for their “Portraits in Garnet and Blue” series on Sept. 28.

This series, conducted by music director and conductor Scott Weiss, is a showcase of more than 80 student musicians part of the School of Music’s premier orchestra.

Get ready to hear some of the most beautiful and engaging arrangements from music icons such as:

Beethoven – Symphony No. 7

Adolpus Hailstork – Song of the Magi

Gershwin – Rhapsody in Blue

“Portraits in Garnet and Blue” also features fan favorite guest artists Hassan Anderson on oboe and Nicholas Susi and on piano.

Patrons can also enjoy a pre-concert discussion with Weiss in the Koger Center lobby at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Koger Center box office, by phone at (803) 251-2222, and online at: www.KogerCenterForTheArts.com