Holy Schnitzel! Incarnation Lutheran Church Celebrates Oktoberfest

Sponsored - Incarnation Lutheran Church celebrates its German heritage with Oktoberfest Columbia, three days of fun, food and entertainment for the whole family. The gray stone church with the red doors at 3005 Devine Street invites one and all to this event on Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, October 9, from 12 noon-6:00 p.m. Admission is free for sinners.

In the spirit of the long-standing Oktoberfest tradition in Germany, Mayor Daniel Rickenmann will tap the first keg on Friday at 5 p.m., along with Pastor Emily Willhide and of course Martin Luther.

An authentic German menu will be offered, which includes Weiner schnitzel, Jaeger schnitzel, and bratwurst sandwiches, with sides of spaetzle, sauerkraut, or bratkartoffeln (fried potatoes with bacon and onion), and hot dogs and chips for the kids. For your sweet tooth, stop by Oma’s Bakery for German apple cake and other pastries. Beers will be served from 2 biergartens including Schofferhofer, Bells Oktoberfest, Savage Craft and Steel Hands.

Live entertainment features the Mountain Top Polka Band, which will perform Friday night as well as Saturday afternoon and evening. The Kids’ Zone includes exciting games with prizes and a huge playground…and special appearances by Martin and Katie Luther!

Incarnation will hold its Sunday morning worship service outside under the Oktoberfest tents, with the Mountain Top Polka Band as musicians. Proceeds from the Festival will benefit Lutheran Services Carolinas. Please visit www.oktoberfestcolumbia.com for more information

“This is a true Lutheran labor of love!” says festival co-director Sarah Sawicki. “The entire congregation gets involved in every aspect of this community outreach ministry. And we are thrilled to be back after our pandemic hiatus, which means even more support to Lutheran Services Carolinas.”

For more information, contact Sarah Sawicki at 803-256-2381.