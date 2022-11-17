Tips for Caregivers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawthorne Pharmacy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawthorne Pharmacy, visit https://www.hawthornesc.com.

Being a caregiver is a challenging role that many are thrust into without much warning.

November is National Family Caregivers month, and we’re here to offer you support. Our caring, local team can provide advice and assistance on issues that may be affecting your loved one.

Medication Assistance

Our friendly pharmacists can help assist with medication issues and managing side effects.

Fittings for Respiratory Devices

We offer a comprehensive line of adult respiratory care items including CPAP machines, nebulizers and compounded medications, and oxygen therapy.

Orthopedic Shoe Fitting

Let us help your loved one find a stable pair of shoes to help eliminate balance issues. We also offer mobility aids, including canes, walkers, wheelchairs, and scooters.

Equipment

We offer hospital beds and lift chairs to make getting up and down easier. Our staff can help you fill out your insurance paperwork as well.

Compression Garments

There are many options available for increasing blood flow in the lower extremities. We carry a whole range of products, and our experts can recommend the right fit for your needs. We can also help with tips for getting them on and off—sometimes they can be stubborn, but the right techniques make all the difference.

Stop by Hawthorne Pharmacy today to see how we can help support caregivers like you.

Guidance for Caregivers

Being a caregiver doesn’t come with an instruction manual. For answers to basic questions, check out AARP’s family caregiving how-to series of videos, which offers straightforward information on topics like special diets, managing incontinence, wound care, mobility, and managing medications.