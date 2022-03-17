Meet one of your Hawthorne Pharmacists!

Sponsored - Meet Carrie Lynch, PharmD, one of our Hawthorne pharmacists!

Where did you go to school? I went to South University School of Pharmacy in Columbia, SC.

How long have you been with Hawthorne? I have been with Hawthorne Pharmacy throughout every step of my pharmacy career! I started as a technician in 2015 and I interned at the Lugoff and Camden locations throughout pharmacy school. I then completed a community-based pharmacy residency with Hawthorne Pharmacy and UofSC College of Pharmacy, and I stayed on with Hawthorne after completing my residency year. Hawthorne Pharmacy has been my pharmacy home, and I am so grateful to continue my career with such an amazing company.

What made you want to go into pharmacy? I chose to pursue a career in pharmacy because promoting health and wellness has always been an interest of mine. I had opportunities to shadow various individuals within the medical field throughout high school. After these experiences, I felt most drawn to pharmacy. Choosing to pursue pharmacy as a career was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

Why did you choose Hawthorne Pharmacy? I grew up knowing Hawthorne as my local, independent pharmacy as one of our eight locations is in my hometown of Lugoff. When I began searching for a pharmacy technician job to gain experience for pharmacy school, I quickly went to Hawthorne to ask if they were hiring. They accepted me with open arms and taught me everything I know.

What do you enjoy most about your work? I absolutely love connecting with patients and educating them on how to live happy and healthy lives. Working within an independent pharmacy gives me the opportunity to provide crucial services for my community. As a new pharmacist, I find meeting and getting to know our customers at all of our locations one of the greatest joys of my job.

What do you enjoy most about working in the community you’re in? I float around to all our locations, so I am blessed to serve eight very different communities. This diversity keeps me on my toes and makes my job that much more special. I love to meet new people and my current position within Hawthorne Pharmacy gives me the opportunity to do just that.

Are you involved in any organizations? If so, which ones? Yes! I am an active member of the National Community Pharmacy Association, the American Pharmacists Association, and the South Carolina Pharmacy Association.

Any hobbies? Fun facts?

As a recent pharmacy school and residency graduate, I have lots of free time on my hands and I am learning to rediscover old hobbies. I love exercising, reading, traveling, and spending time with friends, family, and my cat, Rosie.

Transferring your prescriptions is easy, and we offer free local next-day delivery Monday through Friday. You can even order medication refills and communicate with our pharmacists through the RxLocal App!

Almost all of our locations have a drive-thru, and every location offers curbside pickup. We can even bring you over-the-counter products when you come to pick up your prescriptions, so you can get everything you need while staying in the car.