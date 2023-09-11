FAQs About Your Flu Shot

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawthorne Pharmacy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawthorne Pharmacy, visit https://www.hawthornesc.com.

Why should I get a flu shot this year?

Experts recommend that even if you normally skip your annual flu shot, this is the year to make sure you get one. COVID-19 surges have put a huge strain on healthcare workers and emergency rooms this year. By getting your flu shot, you not only reduce your chances of getting the flu - a huge inconvenience at best - you’ll avoid the possibility of needing to use the ER if you have complications.

Because mask mandates and social distancing have been relaxed in some places in South Carolina, it’s likely that we’ll have a worse flu season this year. The reason for that is simple: the flu spreads the same way COVID-19 does, through aerosolized droplets. Last year, masking and additional precautions limited the spread of the flu virus as well as COVID-19. The mild flu season of 2020 may mean that population-level immunity to the flu is lower this year, which could indicate that the 2021 flu season will be severe. Another great reason to go ahead and get your flu shot!

Who should get a flu shot?

The CDC recommends that all people over the age of 6 months get an annual flu vaccination, with rare exceptions that you can read about on the CDC website.

How much does the flu shot cost?

Most insurance plans cover the flu shot for free. If you have employer-sponsored health insurance, you can ask if they have a voucher for the flu shot. If you don’t have health insurance, a regular flu shot is $30.

Do I need to make an appointment?

We accept walk-ins for flu shots at all Hawthorne Pharmacy locations - no appointment needed! You can download our immunization consent form before you come in to save time.

