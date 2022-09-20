Easy Tips for Healthy Aging Month

Sponsored - Healthy aging is a growing movement dedicated to enhancing the overall health and wellness of older individuals.

The spirit of healthy aging month is simple: It is never too late to create a more productive and fulfilling life. Instead of brooding over hardships or repeating empty platitudes, this movement emphasizes the simple actions that can enhance your quality of life—no matter your age.

Successful aging can be harnessed in three main ways: lowering physical risk factors, maintaining body and brain functions, and deepening engagement with life. These simple features of life can be safeguarded with small habits like the ones listed below.

Keep Your Body Engaged

The fall season is an opportunity for new beginnings, even for those who are more advanced in years! Joining in an organized activity can give you a renewed perspective and keep your body feeling young - but these don’t have to be difficult activities! No matter how small you start, more physical activity can lead to a healthier life.

Join a Walking Group: If you live in a walkable community, joining or starting a walking group is one of the simplest ways to promote your health. This leisurely activity can provide beneficial mobility and endless social opportunities. Walking with neighbors, old friends, and new friends can provide a support system to keep you active and healthy.

Join a Fitness Center: If you have access to a local gym or YMCA, find out what group activities are offered for your age group. Water aerobics, yoga, and other guided exercises are some of the best ways to stay engaged with your body and develop a more independent lifestyle.

Play With Your Little Ones: Perhaps the easiest activity of all is to make time for laughter. If you have grandchildren, pets, or other little friends, consider easy ways to stay engaged with them. Whether this means sitting on the floor to play ball or playing pretend in the backyard, you can be sure that the young ones in your life can keep you young, too!

Strengthen Your Alignment

A critical aspect of healthy aging is to remain engaged with even the more passive processes of our bodies like posture and gait. Staying aware of these small details can improve your comfort, energy, and quality of life.

Be mindful of your posture: Check in with your body throughout the day. Practice the simple habits of straightening your back and raising your head to slowly encourage healthy posture.

Walk with purpose: A safer gait does not always require a slower pace. As long as you remain alert and strong, moving with confidence can improve your walking habits.

Practice Positive Thinking

No one, young or old, needs to expend much effort to see the negatives in life. Positive thinking requires conscious effort before it can become a habit. Practice analyzing your complaints to eliminate what you can’t control and conquer what you can.

A healthier body flows from a healthier mind. Dwell on the positives of life and see how it can transform your body too.

Dedicate Time for Family and Friends

Appreciating the wisdom of added years is a pillar healthy aging. This mental clarity is best realized through meaningful connections with loved ones and simply enjoying the fruits of a long life. However, these beneficial habits don’t always come naturally to even the wisest among us.

When spending time with family, remember to ask questions and tell stories. Take the opportunity to relive old times with a friend or recount a memory to a grandchild. Keeping your mind active through quality time with family and friends is one of the best ways to see that life can be merry and new, no matter how many years you have under your belt.

We Care About Your Health!

We are here to promote your health and wellness throughout every stage of life. With these simple habits, we can all lead fuller and brighter lives every day.

When medicinal care is needed, Hawthorne Pharmacy maintains the same people-focused attitude that healthy aging is all about. We are an independent pharmacy based in South Carolina that is committed to providing friendly service and expert care for your prescriptions, vitamins, and nutritional needs.

Pay us a visit in one of our Midlands locations or get in touch today.