Hope for the Holidays

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Harvest Hope and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Harvest Hope, visit http://www.harvesthope.org.

The holiday season has finally arrived! It’s time to begin planning the dinner parties and checking off the shopping lists. While this time of the year is joyous for many, it can be a harsh reality for some.

Did you know that over 550,000 South Carolinians are unsure of where their next meal is going to come from? This could be a neighbor experiencing job loss, students at your local school or even someone sitting in the same pew at church.

For so many, the holidays are celebrated around food, and everyone should be able to share that same joy. This holiday season, you can give a neighbor in need the gift of hope through a holiday meal.

Below are a few ways you can help give back to those in need this season –

Make a monetary donation – When you make a monetary gift to Harvest Hope, your gift is going into meals for those in need. Through a partnership with Feeding America, Harvest Hope can purchase food at lower costs to feed more families in need.

Host a food drive – Both a traditional and virtual food drive are very helpful to Harvest Hope’s efforts. A traditional food drive is an in-person collection of nonperishable food items, while a virtual food drive is held online for monetary donations for Harvest Hope to do the shopping.

Sign up to volunteer – Volunteers are critical to our mission at Harvest Hope and save us over $1 million in staffing costs each year. We are always looking for individuals or groups to donate their time to helping us end hunger in South Carolina.

Spread the word – Help educate those in our community about our work by telling them about Harvest Hope and or sharing social media posts with them. The fight against hunger is far from over, and it takes the whole community to truly make a difference.

You can visit harvesthope.org to take part in giving back this season. Hunger affects so many in South Carolina, but there can be hope for the holidays because of you. Together, we can build a hunger-free tomorrow.

From the Harvest Hope family to yours, Happy Holidays!

About Harvest Hope

Harvest Hope is building a hunger-free tomorrow in 20 counties across South Carolina. Rescuing food from stores that is at risk of being discarded, as well as sourcing food from the community and producers, they distribute it to local food pantries and through multiple feeding programs. These programs provide food for some of SC’s most vulnerable citizens – children, seniors, and rural residents who don’t have access to reliable transportation to grocery stores. Annually, Harvest Hope provides over 22 million meals to neighbors in need across their service area. Learn more at harvesthope.org.