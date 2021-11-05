Sweet Seasons 2021

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Forest Acres Restaurant and Merchant Association and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Forest Acres Restaurant and Merchant Association, visit https://thinkforestacres.com

Are you ready for some real holiday spirit? Then bundle up the family and kick-off the holidays with the city of Forest Acres and Sweet Seasons featuring live music from THE ROOT DOCTORS!

The 17th Annual Sweet Seasons celebration is Tuesday, November 30th and you’ll enjoy a festive tree lighting, complimentary Shutterbooth pictures with Santa and the children, a variety of food vendors, holiday treats, children’s performances, face painting, balloon art, a roving magician, bubble fun, and make-and-take

crafts.

It all happens at the Forest Park Shopping Center at 4711 Forest Drive. Admission and parking are free with continuous shuttle service from 5-9 p.m. So come on out and enjoy the season with friends and neighbors.

Sweet Seasons is brought to you by the city of Forest Acres where you can eat, shop and play, and the Forest Acres Restaurant and Merchant Association. ‘Tis the season for Sweet Seasons!

For additional information visit, www.ThinkForestAcres.com