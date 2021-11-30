Help Support Families in the Midlands for Christmas

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Families Helping Families and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Families Helping Families, visit https://fhfmidlands.org/.

The Families Helping Families holiday assistance program is a partnership between the non-profit Palmetto Project and WIS-News 10 in the Midlands. Beginning in August every year, families apply for assistance through local social service agencies who screen for eligibility. All families for the 2021 program have been identified.

In 2021 Families Helping Families (FHF) in the Midlands will provide assistance to more than 3,600 families in need of food, clothing, and Christmas gifts. The estimated value of this assistance is nearly $1.5 million.

Now in its 31st year, FHF provides a business-like approach to organizing holiday giving for the neediest families in South Carolina. By coordinating with local agencies and community assistance programs we can ensure that donations and charitable giving are targeted to those who need help the most, and by eliminating duplication of services we can do more for more families.

Over the past 30 years, more than 60,500 South Carolina families have been helped at Christmas.

Every dollar donated to FHF generates nearly $9 in goods and services for Midlands families in need.

