Valentine’s Day in Columbia, SC

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Columbia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Columbia, visit http://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, and love is in the air all around the heart of SC. If you haven’t made any plans yet for you and your significant other, no worries. We’ve compiled a list of some date night ideas for every couple, from outdoorsy types to homebodies. Nothing is ever last minute if it comes from the heart.

If you enjoy spending quality in the great outdoors, then Cupid’s arrow is pointing you toward South Carolina’s only National Park, Congaree National Park. This the perfect place for hiking and spotting wildlife with your boo. If the weather’s nice, pack a romantic picnic to share. Or maybe you’re looking for something hands on, check out PlantHouse, where they have a number of V-Day inspired workshops over the next few weeks, including Valentine’s Day Floral Wreath Workshops and Succulents & Sweethearts Workshop. Let love bloom this Valentine’s Day!

If you and your special someone like to go out on the town to spend time together, there are plenty of options around town to fit your needs. If you’re wanting to go out and get dressed to the nines plan to celebrate the Saturday before Valentine’s Day plan to go out to Lula Drake on Main Street for some fine wine and small bites. If you don’t want the night to end make your way over to the Capital City Club for their Valentine’s Day Dinner. If you two are looking for something more casual and low-key or want to make it a double or group date, check out Experience Columbia SC’s beer trail guide and plan a self-guided tour through some of the best breweries and taprooms around town. Or take the group to Bar Gran Sasso in Five Points to sample new wines and share small plates and house made desserts.

If staying in hanging out on the couch is more you and your partners’ speed, swing by The Gourmet Shop in Five Points to pick up all the fixings you’ll need to create the perfect charcuterie board and some wine from their extensive collection. If craft beer is more your speed, create your own 6-pack to share from Craft & Draft on Devine Street. Then, order dinner out from your favorite local restaurant of choice.

For more date night ideas and experience in the Columbia region visit http://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com.