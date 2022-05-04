May Events in Cola

Sponsored - If anyone thinks that things in Columbia start to slow down when the summer temperatures come to play, they’re in for a fun awakening. The May social calendar is packed with festivals, performances, and sunshine.

Have your napkins handy when you visit the Rosewood Crawfish Festival this weekend. With over 10,000 lbs of Louisiana crawfish and Cajun themed dishes, you’ll need a group to help finish your plate. The sips to accompany this month aren’t so bad either. Head to the Hampton-Preston Mansion to sample more than 100 different rosé wine at the 2022 Drink Pink Rosé Festival. Dress up and lounge luxuriously on the patio for all-you-can-drink champagne, an omelet bar and an oyster roast at the Smoked Chandon Garden Party. If beer’s more your speed, you won’t want to miss the 5th Annual Hop to Trot Festival hosted by Columbia Craft.

Live music lovers rejoice! The concert lineup this month runs the genre gamut, find your favorite show and snag some tickets and sing along. Head across the river to West Columbia’s jazz hotspot Chayz Lounge for Rod Harris Jr. Presents A Night of Jazzy Grooves , Jazz After 5 and Groove Masters & Friends Presents the Sounds of Motown. Bring “My Girl” and check out The Temptations & The Four Tops at Township Auditorium, originally rescheduled from February,

The weather’s not too hot just yet, take this time to soak up some sun sans sweat and head outside. As always, enjoy your afternoons and evenings at Segra Park as the Columbia Fireflies take the bat against the Delmarva Shorebirds and Myrtle Beach Pelicans at home. Head to the UofSC Horseshoe and pop into McKissick Museum to peruse the Wild Bees exhibit and attend As Busy as a Bee with Rudy Mancke. Then find your Zen at Columbia Museum of Art for Meditation Mondays and Yoga in the Galleries.

Spend some time outdoors this month and enjoy all the events that Columbia has to offer.

