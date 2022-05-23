Make Your Day on Main Street in Columbia SC

Sponsored - Columbia SC is filled with bustling neighbors and hidden gems around the city. The Main Street district, filled with shopping, a large culinary scene, and packed with SC history, is one of many spots around the city to have your perfect 24-hour weekend staycation.

Start your Saturday morning at a Columbia SC staple, Soda City Market. You’ll find all manner of crazy characters at this weekly event held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fresh produce, flowers, artists, pop-up boutiques, and food from around the world flood the street. Grab a coffee from a local stand and spend your morning perusing up and down the street.

Art or history, why compromise? On Main Street you can have a little of both. Take a tour of the Columbia Museum of Art, stroll through the permanent collection and witness the works of renowned artists including Warhol and Monet. When you’re finished, head to the South Carolina State House, capping off Main Street this historical building is open for free indoor tours and self-guided garden tours. Wanting to work off your treats from the market? Get your Rocky Balboa on up the front steps.

Dinner-time approaches fast, If a casual night out is just enough, find a table on the lawn at Market on Main and settle in for live music accompanied by truffle fries and laid-back attitude. If you’re celebrating, or just want to treat yourself, Smoked is the newest spot for decadent dishes featuring smoked meats, oysters and even smoked drinks.

Let’s rally for one last night cap to take in as much of this district before the night closes. Listen to the smooth sounds of jazz or R&B at The Joint or step back in time with a glass of wine and dessert at Lula Drake. If dancing and drinks aren’t your thing, who said ice cream doesn’t count as a night cap? From traditional flavors to things like sweet potato pie, Sweet Cream Co. has got you covered.

There is so much more to explore and discover on Main Street, check out our trip itineraries and blogs to start planning your next weekend adventure over at experiencecolumbiasc.com.