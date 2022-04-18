Home Run! Unforgettable baseball experiences in Columbia this spring

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Columbia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Columbia, visit https://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com.

Spring in the south means one major thing, baseball season. And here in Columbia SC we are all about celebrating America’s favorite pastime to the fullest potential.

Show your school spirit and support the University of South Carolina baseball team at Founders Park. According to the Stadium Journey Top Stadium Experiences of 2017, the park has been touted as one of the top ten fan experiences in college baseball, #4 to be exact, and for good reason. With great views of the game from every seat and a kid-friendly atmosphere, the game will be your next family outing.

Continue your collegiate support by visiting the Lexington County Blowfish baseball team this summer. A part of the Coastal Plain League, the Blowfish is comprised of players from a variety of colleges and universities including UofSC, Clemson, and across the nation. Tickets for the fun start at $6 with many seating options. Sit near the concessions to treat yourself to a “Blowfish Burger” or indulge in a “Blowie Snowie” shaved ice. Get a taste of Lexington when you stop by the Old Mill Brewpub grill and cool off with a local crafty.

The Single-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals is our local Fireflies baseball team. Since 2016, they play multiple times a week at Segra Park and have fun ways for everyone to get involved including “Dog Days of Summer,” game nights where you can bring your furry friend to tag along. Make it a group outing and reserve a picnic table or swing by on thirsty Thursday, with happy hour deals all night. Come in late May to witness the Fireflies transform into the Chicharrones de Columbia, a weekend long event to celebrate South Carolina’s multi-ethnic LatinX population with fun games and even better food.

For more sporting events to attend and things to do in Columbia SC, visit ExperienceColumbiaSC.com.