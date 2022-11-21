The Holidays in Columbia SC

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Columbia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Columbia, visit https://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com/

The holiday season has officially returned to Columbia, SC and there’s no better way to spend it than quality time with family, friends, and all loved ones. Luckily, around here there’s no shortage of winter celebrations and sights to get you in the spirit and spread holiday cheer.

The kids will be entertained and on their best behavior for Mr. Claus at Riverbanks Zoo Lights before Christmas. Here, you can explore the animal exhibits after dark and see thousands of lights celebrating the season. Don’t worry if it’s past the wildlife is asleep, they’ve set up giant illuminated animal lanterns. Ride the gingerbread express, have some hot cocoa and swing by Santa’s Village. See the all the lights and decked out trees around town in the Vista, the State House, and even Segra Park, here they’re hosting the first ever Fireflies Holiday Lights.

Bring your friends and head to Santa’s Pub at Publico Kitchen + Tap, indulge in their holiday themed cocktail list. Pair your perfect Christmas cookie to the best beer at the River Rat Christmas Cookie Beer Pairing and ugly Christmas sweater competition, because naughty or nice, you deserve to treat yourself around the holidays.

Best cold weather food in Columbia warm you up

The southern version of winter has officially arrived and is forcing everyone to cozy up this season. What better way to warm up than filling your cup with the coxy culinary that is soup. Whether you’re nursing a cold or just warming up on a chilly day, there are plenty of spots to get your comfort food fix.

Columbia SC is home to an abundance of cultures that boast their own unique flavors when it comes to food, and comforting soups is no different. For an international favorite pho,

make your way to Five Points favorite Pho Viet where the warm broth and fresh herbs are sure to warm your soul, their extensive menu has combinations that will hit the spot every time. In West Columbia, Mai Thai’s coconut soup is equal parts refreshing and hearty, perfect for those warmer fall days here in the Midlands. And we can’t talk about Asian soups without mentioning ramen. When the cold winds blow, Menkoi Ramen House is the place to go. Grab the chicken or pork ramen and make it spicy – sure to clear those sinuses when the runny nose hits.

Head to a local hot spot for lunch, Spotted Salamander, and see what the kitchen has for the soup of the day, the menu rotates daily and is posted on the public Instagram. Past favorites include tomato parmesan and pork, turnip-top, black eye pea stew. On a chilly fall day in Five Points, find a table at The Gourmet Shop and order a bowl of their famous Tomato Bisque – pairs well with a croissant sandwich.

And if you choose to stick to a plant-based diet pick up a vegan-friendly bowl of goodness curated with an original blend of spices from Rosewood Market. The recipe rotates daily, so be sure to check their Instagram for the update. If you’re feeling under the weather, Tasty as Fit’s Immunity Soup is just what the doctor ordered. Stock up on the soup from their Grab-n-Go fridge or hit up the Tasty as Fit blog to make some at home. Goodlife Café has a rotating soup of the day as well if you find yourself down on Main Street.