13 Delicious Brunch Spots in Columbia SC

Café Strudel

Arguably the most iconic brunch spot in Columbia, Café Strudel’s fame was built atop a steaming plate of Hangover Hash Browns. Featured in Southern Living, this renowned breakfast plate consists of crispy hash browns covered with sharp cheddar cheese, onions, banana peppers, tomato and two eggs—however you like ‘em. French toast made with pineapple Hawaiian bread, fluffy cinnamon pancakes and an OJ machine that squeezes those babies right before your eyes keep the crowds coming back to this Columbia SC breakfast place weekend after weekend. No worries about the wait, though—just sip on a cup of joe from the serve-yourself, bottomless coffee bar and gaze at the eclectic local art covering the walls.

Tazza Kitchen

If you’re in the Forest Acres area, choose Tazza Kitchen in Trenholm Plaza for a surprising, wood-fired Saturday brunch. While this brunch spot offers classics like breakfast burritos and French toast (with a twist, of course), unexpected items grace the men u and consistently impress. As delectable as it is gorgeous, the huevos rancheros plate is consider-licking-the-plate delicious. Teleport to the low country with the crab cake Benedict or savor the ultimate indulgence—the béchamel-based + bacon-covered breakfast pizza that is, of course, topped with baked eggs. And, above all else, don’t forget to start off with the wood oven avocado plate—and don’t share.

smallSUGAR

From breakfast salads to swoon-worthy pastries, smallSUGAR serves all manner of delectable breakfast and brunch items. Order at the counter and grab a spot on their secluded patio that just might make you forget you’re in the middle of bustling city. Arrive early to snag one of their classic almond croissants or if you’re feeling more daring, they’ve always got something creative filling the pastry case. For those who love a savory start to the day, the Shakshouka-ish is a must try.

Main Course

Once you’re done petting puppies and picking flowers at Soda City market, stop in at Main Course on the recently-revitalized Main Street for chicken and waffles (with habit-forming honey pecan butter) and a pitcher of pink grapefruit mimosas to share. If you’re craving something simple + comforting, you can build your own grilled cheese or chow down on a classic hamburger. Regardless of what you choose for your brunch in Columbia SC, try to snag a seat outside—perfect for enjoying some people watching + the unforgettable Main Street ambiance.

DiPrato’s Delicatessen

Home of what many have called the “best pimento cheese in Columbia”, DiPrato’s Delicatessen on Pickens Street has made regulars out of many Columbia locals. Patrons come for the Monte Cristo French Toast Sandwich, the towers of fluffy pancakes with drool-worthy toppings and the eggs Benedict, but they stay for the southern hospitality (and maybe for the dessert display, too). When choosing your sides, make sure to order the onion sausage. It’s made in-house and will take your brunch experience to new heights. You can thank us later!

The Original Pancake House

Shopping in Trenholm Plaza and feel the hanger coming on? Sprint to the Original Pancake House, right next to the Fresh Market, for stacks of pancakes as big as your head (order the Dutch variety if you’re feeling fancy), homemade corned beef hash or the legendary “Tahitian Maiden’s Dream”—a fluffy crepe filled with sweet banana slices that are sliced in sour cream and tempered with Triple Sec, sherry and brandy. Typically filled with the post-church crowd, OPH is one of Columbia’s most family-friendly brunch spots and will leave everyone at the table—from the littles to grandparents—smiling + satisfied.

Motor Supply

You can never go wrong with a trip to the Vista. Motor Supply serves some of the best brunch around and a Columbia SC classic for over 30 years. The chef keeps diners guessing with a new menu every meal. Support local agriculture and experience a farm fresh brunch in a renovated 1800s engine supply building.

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

Nestled in the posh Devine Street neighborhood, Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli has been serving all things sweet, sticky + full of cinnamon to Columbia locals and visitors since June of 2016. In addition to cinnamon rolls of many varieties—from the original to out-of-the-box flavors like bourbon caramel and banana foster—this Devine Street deli fills the bellies of patrons with New York-style hotdogs, hand crafted sandwiches + paninis and the addicting, house-made “Devine Chips”. If you have a special occasion (or if you’re just that hungry, we won’t judge), call ahead and order the “Cinnamonster”—the 12. Pound. Cinnamon. Roll that was also featured on Food Network’s “Ginormous Foods.”

The War Mouth

When it comes to classic Southern food, The War Mouth is where it’s at. Tucked into the NOMA District, the quirky decor and vibrant cocktails are a perfect spot to brunch in Columbia SC. We recommend either bellying up to the bar where you can chat with bar manager David Adedokun or snagging a table on their dreamy back patio. On the menu you’ll find things like crawfish eggs Benedict, a classic egg sandwich and some seriously good biscuits and gravy. Show up hungry to this Sunday brunch, y’all.

The Gourmet Shop

Savor every moment of your morning with ooey-gooey bacon and brie croissants, fluffy Belgian waffles covered in pools of butter and all the bubbles your heart desires at The Gourmet Shop in Five Points. One of the most beloved brunch spots in Columbia SC, the Gourmet Shop doubles as a specialty foods market—where you can buy freshly baked bread, locally sourced preserves and honey + to-go containers of the shop’s famous chicken salad and pimento cheese. Artisan cheeses, fine wines, quality confections and professional cookware line the market shelves, so you can get some shopping done while you anticipate your mimosa kit. If it’s a nice day, sit outside. Trust us.

Publico Kitchen and Tap

Boasting a menu of Lat-Asian cuisine—and a little bit of everything in between—Publico Kitchen and Tap is the ultimate Sunday brunch in Columbia. What earned Publico its spot on the best brunch list? Creative BOGO brunch libations (we’re looking at you s’mores cold brew), unexpected eats like plantain pancakes, “Frosted Texas Toast” and breakfast jook (Chinese rice porridge), and a killer porch to clink glasses with your friends over a round of corn hole. You’ll come for the sites, bites + sips, but we guarantee you will stay for the lively staff that just wants you to have fun (oh, and the puppy menu.)

Good Life Cafe

Trying to choose a brunch restaurant with a few vegans in-tow? Don’t stress—Main Street’s Good Life Café serves an all-vegan brunch that even the most dedicated of meat eaters are certain to enjoy. Organic and vegan pancakes and waffles + hearty breakfast plates with tempeh sausage grace the menu alongside lighter items like tofu scrambles, acai bowls and salads loaded with veggies. Nutrient-packed smoothies, cold-press juices and even a vast variety of raw options make Good Life Café stand out among other brunch places in Columbia SC, as it’s able to accommodate the dietary needs of everyone around the table.

Twisted Spur Brewing

If you prefer your Sunday brunch on tap, Vista brewpub Twisted Spur is calling your name and begging you to sit down + enjoy. Breakfast classics like buttermilk pancakes, chicken and waffles and eggs Bennie coexist with more distinctive menu items like the brunch BLT—complete with cheddar cheese, fire roasted tomatoes, pesto mayo and, of course, fried eggs. If you’re feeling something a bit more suited for lunch time, order from the “Brew House Favorites” section on the menu, which includes savory options like fish & chips, cobb salad and even wings. If you’re celebrating, order the filet mignon—which is served with eggs + Adluh grits. Yes, please.

