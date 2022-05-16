Bites and Brews: What to Eat at Columbia SC Breweries

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Columbia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Columbia, visit https://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com/.

Columbia SC is known for blue skies, beautiful days, and now the brewery scene. And these spots are whipping up more than delicious craft beers. Their creative flavor combos and local ingredients spread from the brewhouse to the kitchen, where chefs take the reins to create tasty bites that complement or even incorporate the beer itself.

Once you make it out to Steel Hands in Cayce for one of their delicious brews, you’ll want to hang out all day. Fortunately, their menu of small and large plates is there to sustain your day drinking plans. The menu offers suggested beer pairings with each dish – the Lager goes best with the Onion Ring Tower, the Lime Golden Ale goes nicely with the Blackened Mahi Sandwich and the Irish Red Ale is your best bet when ordering the vegetarian Portobello Sandwich. When the youngsters are done running around and need to refuel, order something for the “Half-Pints,” such as corn dogs or chicken tenders.

The chef-driven menu at Savage Craft in West Columbia goes well beyond your average pub fare. Boasting three different menus – biergarten, rooftop and brunch, the dining experience here varies depending on when you come and where you sit. The biergarten menu features hearty options like a Wild Boar Shank, Duck Confit Baguette and Blackened Atlantic Salmon, among others. The rooftop opts for lighter dishes like a Pesto Caprese, Bavarian Pretzel or Black Bean Sliders. Brunch ranges from sweet selections like a Berry Waffle, Banana Bread Pudding and Vertical Roots Salad to savory items like a Breakfast Chimichanga, Lobster Benedict and Brookland BLT.

We know River Rat is a brewery, but we’re not lying when we say the food is worth a visit by itself. Bar favorites like nachos, smoked wings and 803 IPA Beer Queso Fries are made to perfection, but there are also unexpected options like a Pimento Cheese Quesadilla, Brisket Mac & Cheese or Buffalo Chicken Taco that’ll have you ordering way more than you planned. Weekend brunch is no exception, with the River Rat Grit Bowl, “Frenchie” Breakfast Sandwich and Zan’s Chicken & Waffles that all go oh so well with the Astronaut Sauce Beermosa.

