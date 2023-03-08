The Best Ways to Enjoy Spring in Columbia, SC

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Columbia SC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Columbia SC, visit https://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com/

Winter is on the outskirts, an early spring is on the horizon and there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine in Columbia, SC.

Our home comes alive with beautiful blooms at the first hint of spring. From the cherry blossoms to pear trees, a walk through the State House Grounds is a perfect fusion of history and nature. Jump in the car too see what’s budding all around the heart of SC while on a self-guided public art tour, and you’ll find just how beautifully the two coexist.

To really dive into springtime’s floral offerings, head to Riverbanks Botanical Garden. They have 70 acres of 8 unique gardens, and events and workshops throughout the spring.

These months are the perfect time to explore Congaree National Park, offering numerous trails with different levels of difficulty, sure to keep all ages entertained with changing fauna and surprise visits from wading birds. In May, you’ll be able to catch the synchronous fireflies and follow their journey on one of the boardwalks.

If you’re someone who needs to spend more time indoors to ward off the allergies this season, consider your closet and shed your winter coats with a shopping spree. Stroll down Devine Street and pop into Pink Sorbet or My-Kim Collection for something that is sure to brighten your spirits and your wardrobe. Looking for something more suited for your warm weather outdoor adventures? Swing by REI in the Bull Street district for all your outdoor needs.

For more information and things to do this spring visit experiencecolumbiasc.com.