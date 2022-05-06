Summer Fun in Columbia

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Columbia SC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Columbia SC, visit https://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com/.

Summer vacation is vastly approaching, and those kiddos are itching for some well-earned time off. After they have their small fix of relaxation, they’ll be ready to get on the move. Luckily, Columbia has a packed schedule of activities for the family to avoid any boredom.

Wanting to get outside? Book a guided canoe tour of Congaree National Park through Palmetto Outdoors, you’ll be able to have a little adventure and a little relaxation all in one for about three hours. Spend the day outdoors enjoying trails, a 2-acre dog park, and Leo’s Landing Inclusive Playground at Saluda Shoals Park. Then, you can finish off your morning at a picnic shelter located along the banks of the Saluda River. Don’t forget about a Columbia staple, Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. With over 2,000 animals, botanical gardens, rides and activities, all ages will have a good time here.

Even Columbia has its rainy days. When you must stay indoors show your kids your skills and teach them the ropes of some classic games at Transmission Arcade on Main Street. With vintage versions of Ms. Pacman and Mortal Kombat, everyone will be high score obsessed. Challenge your artistic side over at Mad Platter. Here you can select from over 500 pieces of pottery to paint or try your hand at jewelry making. Wanting to squeeze some education into those three months off? Visit the world’s largest child at Edventure, climb inside of Eddie, a 40-foot 8-year-old, who poses as an educational jungle gym or take a tour through the sky at the Flight exhibit.

